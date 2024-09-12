The Dome: Plans to refurbish delayed until 2025 following cost increase

Plans to refurbish Doncaster’s largest leisure centre have been delayed after it was revealed that the project will cost significantly more than expected.

Works to refurbish The Dome leisure centre which were set to begin this year have been postponed until early 2025, with a new completion date of early 2026.

It follows the revelation that the project will cost £11.4 million more than the initial £14.4 million estimated by the council.

The scheme was one of several investment projects to be approved by councillors within the authority’s capital budget in February.

It will see the transformation of the site’s swimming area, known as The Lagoons, and its entrance.

A series of mechanical and building updates will also take place across the site.

The Lagoons will be closed while the works take place. However, the rest of the site will remain open.