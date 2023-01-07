The Dore Grill: Popular restaurant in most affluent area in city which closed after 35 years put up for sale

A restaurant which closed after 35 years has been put up for sale within one of the most affluent areas of Sheffield.

The Dore Grill, in Dore, shut in November amid rising costs.

However, Liz Muino and husband Neil urged people to ensure they support their local independent businesses if they don’t want to lose them when they made the shock announcement.

Now, the site has been put on the market.

The building on Church Lane is now up for sale, with the estate agent Crosthwaite Commercial Limited describing it as a ‘rare opportunity’.

Dore was recently announced as the most affluent suburb in Sheffield.

The site would be suitable for a ‘variety of uses’ including a gym or day nursery according to the listing.

