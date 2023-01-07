News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

The Dore Grill: Popular restaurant in most affluent area in city which closed after 35 years put up for sale

A restaurant which closed after 35 years has been put up for sale within one of the most affluent areas of Sheffield.

By Daniel Sheridan
6 hours ago
Updated 7th Jan 2023, 8:37am

The Dore Grill, in Dore, shut in November amid rising costs.

The restaurant amassed amazing reviews from customers and was very popular.

Hide Ad

However, Liz Muino and husband Neil urged people to ensure they support their local independent businesses if they don’t want to lose them when they made the shock announcement.

Most Popular
The Dore Grill: Popular restaurant in most affluent area in city which closed after 35 years put up for sale CC RIGHTMOVE
Hide Ad

Now, the site has been put on the market.

The building on Church Lane is now up for sale, with the estate agent Crosthwaite Commercial Limited describing it as a ‘rare opportunity’.

Hide Ad

Dore was recently announced as the most affluent suburb in Sheffield.

The site would be suitable for a ‘variety of uses’ including a gym or day nursery according to the listing.

Hide Ad

The property also includes a pair of two-bedroom flats on the upper floors, one of which is currently used as an office.