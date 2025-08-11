The Entertainer: Founder Gary Grant handing toy shop chain ownership to his workers on 'momentous day'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Entertainer, which owns Early Learning Centre and has 160 shops and more than 1,000 concessions in the UK, will transfer to the new structure from September.

Gary Grant, who opened the first shop in Buckinghamshire with his wife Catherine 44 years ago, said: “Today marks a momentous day for the Grant family. This is a significant decision for the family, and one we haven’t taken lightly, but it feels like the right time to transfer our entire shareholding into an employee ownership trust. The business is in strong hands.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The change means employees will take home bonuses based on the amount of profit the company makes, and will have a say in how the business is run.

Gary Grant (left) with chief executive Andrew Murphy