The Escapologist nominated for Independent Business Award in Yorkshire Choice Awards 2025

The Escapologist, the innovative escape room and entertainment venues found in Xscape Castleford and White Rose Leeds, has been shortlisted for an Independent Business Award at the 2025 Yorkshire Choice Awards.

Known for its immersive escape room experiences, creative mixology offerings, and steampunk-inspired aesthetic, The Escapologist has become a standout business in the region, earning a loyal following among families, friends, and corporate groups.

Recognising Local Business Excellence

The Yorkshire Choice Awards celebrate outstanding businesses and individuals across the region, highlighting those who make a meaningful impact in their communities. The Escapologist’s nomination recognises its commitment to delivering exceptional immersive entertainment experiences.

Ellie and Olly McClaren, co-founders of The Escapologist, expressed their gratitude for the recognition. “Being nominated for this award is a reflection of the incredible support from our customers and the hard work of our dedicated team. We’re thrilled to be part of an event that celebrates the best of Yorkshire businesses”.

Public Voting Now Open

The winners of the Yorkshire Choice Awards are decided by public vote, and The Escapologist is calling on its supporters to help them secure the win.

To cast your vote for The Escapologist in the Independent Business Award category, visit www.yorkshirechoiceawards.co.uk/votehere. Voting is open until March 7, with the winners set to be announced at a ceremony on June 6.

A Growing Success Story

Since its launch, The Escapologist has grown significantly, opening multiple locations and introducing innovative offerings such as downloadable escape games and mixology classes for both adults and children. The business has also been celebrated for its inclusivity, and recent steps to improve accessibility through a dedicated ambassador program.