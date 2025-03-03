The Fernco Anti-Flood Air Brick: The Latest Breakthrough in Flood Protection

Fernco, a leading manufacturer of flood protection solutions, has introduced the new Anti-Flood Air Brick to its product lineup. This groundbreaking replacement offers a dual solution for both flood defence and home ventilation, redefining standards for property protection in flood-prone areas.

The Fernco Anti-Flood Air Brick features an innovative self-seal floating valve that automatically closes the vent during a flood event. As the water rises, the valve is lifted, creating a watertight seal. When the water recedes, the valve reopens once the water has receded, restoring ventilation to the building.

Designed as a direct replacement for a standard clay or plastic air brick, the Anti-Flood Air Brick provides an innovative flood protection solution suitable for a wide range of applications.

Made from durable, recycled polypropylene and featuring an integrated insect mesh, the Air Brick is both sustainable and practical. Thoroughly tested and checked, it maintains essential air flow complying with BS 493:1995 and is a BSI Kitemark licensed product, ensuring top-tier reliability and effectiveness.

David Millward, UK Sales Director at Fernco, commented on the product’s impact. “Flooding is a growing concern for homeowners and local authorities alike. The Fernco Anti-Flood Air Brick is a game-changing solution that not only helps to defend properties against rising water but also ensures proper ventilation year-round. Its self-activating design means property owners can rest assured, safe in the knowledge their homes and businesses have sufficient air brick protection without the need for constant monitoring or manual adjustments.

“With the Fernco Flood Protection range, our mission is to provide solutions that are practical, accessible and effective. This addition of the Anti-Flood Air Brick delivers on all fronts.”

As part of Fernco’s expanding Flood Protection range, the Anti-Flood Air Brick offers a proactive, user-friendly and sustainable approach to safeguarding properties. Whether for new builds or retrofitting older properties, it provides peace of mind and long-term value.