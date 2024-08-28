In July, a major investigation into whether people overpaid on their car loans was extended, as the FCA said it could decide to set up a scheme to compensate consumers.

The review was launched at the start of the year following allegations that a large number of people may have been overcharged for their car loans through discretionary commission arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The selling practice, which has been banned since 2021, was used by some brokers to adjust the interest rates they charged customers so they could receive more cash in commission.

These announcements from the FCA suggest that some financial services firms and intermediaries still need to get their house in order, says Greg Wright (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

The FCA said it was looking for evidence of widespread misconduct, and considering whether it should set up a formal redress scheme which could see people compensated in an “orderly and efficient way”.

The FCA said this extension would give it enough time to potentially set up an alternative way of dealing with complaints relating to discretionary commission arrangements, such as a consumer redress scheme. This is “more likely than when we started our review”, the FCA said.

The financial watchdog has now revealed it is reviewing the UK’s pure protection insurance market, following concerns that competition in the sector is “not working well”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pure protection products are designed to help individuals and their families with their finances should the policyholder die or become unable to meet their financial commitments.

Around £4 billion was paid out in claims in 2022. The products are mainly sold through intermediaries like independent financial advisers or mortgage brokers.

The FCA has concerns that the design of commission arrangements may not allow firms to deliver “good outcomes” to policyholders.

The regulator is also worried that some products may be providing poor value, for example if the total premiums paid over a lifetime far exceed the maximum conceivable payout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the FCA, said consumers should be able to buy products which meet their needs and provide value.

He added: “We have seen indications that this may not be the case across the pure protection market, and we will act if we find that the market is not working well."

These announcements from the FCA suggest that some financial services firms and intermediaries still need to get their house in order. After every scandal, we hear cries of “never again”, but like the passing of the seasons, complaints about the behaviour of some unscrupulous operators always seem to emerge over time.

The price of liberty for consumers is eternal vigilance. This vigilance must be matched by tough action from the FCA to root out the rogues and provide punishments which deter those who might consider preying on vulnerable people who just want to keep poverty from their door in times of crisis.