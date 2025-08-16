The financial numbers you need to consider before pursuing dream of working for yourself: Sarah Coles

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s just one of the many misconceptions I held when going it alone, so if you or anyone you know is planning to work for themselves, it’s worth spending some time exploring the likely reality – and the things you’re giving up as well as those you’ll gain.

The main reason people give for working for themselves is to be their own boss and make their own decisions over what their working life looks like. A recent survey by QuickBooks showed it was key for two fifths of people. For some, it means having a quiet Friday or spending an afternoon watching the tennis. For me, it was about fitting my working day around school-age children, without being limited to the part-time job roles available in the small town where I live. Of course, if this is why you want to go into it, you need to consider the nature of your work. There are plenty of freelancers who are their own boss on paper, but have to show up exactly where and when their client needs them, and deliver precisely what they want.

The type of work you get to do is important too. A third of people say they started their own business because they wanted to be stretched. If this is the case, consider how much control you’ll have over the nature of the work you’re offered. The risk is that you get into a business for the excitement of a challenging project and then end up with the boring run-of-the-mill jobs the client wants to outsource.

Self-employment can present multiple financial challenges.

The third most common reason to work for yourself is to make more money. In some cases, self-employment will leave you better off, but it’s far from guaranteed. The HL Savings and Resilience Barometer shows that on average, households headed up by someone who works for themselves earn an average of around £6,250 less each year than those headed by an employee. It’s why, on average, self-employed households have £172 left at the end of the month – compared to £262 among employed households.

If you’re in it for the money you need to consider how lucrative your business might be. In some cases, you have a high degree of pricing control, whereas in others there’s a going rate you can’t do much about. You also need to consider how labour-intensive it is. Is it the kind of work where earning more requires you to work more? And if it does, how will you balance that with any desire for more control over your working life?

In many cases, you also have to wrestle with the fact your income can be fairly lumpy, which can make it difficult to manage money in the short-term. It’s one reason why self-employed households who borrow have such big monthly repayments – at £510 compared to £218 for employed households. You may plan to borrow in the difficult months and repay in better times, but this can cause all sorts of problems if things don’t improve when you expect. The interest on debts will also add up, whereas if you were to save for the tougher months instead, the interest on savings would be working in your favour.

Lumpy incomes also make it trickier to put money aside for the longer term. It’s one reason why only 21% of self-employed people are on track for a moderate retirement income – less than half the 43% of employees. They also fall outside the auto-enrolment system, which is one reason why only one in five are paying into a pension. Even when they do contribute, they don’t get an extra contribution that they would from an employer – so they have to work even harder to build a nest egg.

The impact of living without workplace benefits doesn’t stop at the pension. Almost three quarters of employees have enough protection in place in case they lose work – compared to 13% of people who work for themselves. Almost all employees (95%) have plenty to fall back on if they’re sick – either through sick pay or income protection insurance. That compares to just 33% of the self-employed.

It means anyone who wants to work for themselves needs to consider the financial implications, and take steps to offset the impact. In terms of sickness cover, this includes having a robust emergency savings safety net to pick up the pieces if you’re ill for a short period. You should also look at income protection to cover longer periods out of work.

You need to consider the pension too. One option is to make small monthly payments into a SIPP, and then revisit your position at the end of the tax year to see whether you can afford to add a lump sum. At that point, you should also consider whether you can afford to increase the monthly payments. If locking money up in a pension feels like a step too far, and you’re aged 18-39, one alternative could be the Lifetime ISA. The government bonus offers the same benefit as basic rate tax relief on a pension, and while you’ll pay a penalty to withdraw the money before retirement (unless you use it to buy a first home), it’s much less than the penalty on withdrawing from a pension before the age of 55.

It's why you need to think long and hard before deciding to go it alone and work for yourself. Of course, that assumes you’re actively making this decision because you think it’s right for you. The survey also showed a large number of people start a business because they can’t find work or because they’ve lost their job. Fortunately, while these aren’t the greatest ways to begin, it doesn’t mean you can’t build a business that works on every level for you. There’s always the chance that today’s person facing the threat of redundancy could be tomorrow’s entrepreneur, spending next August counting their profits and enjoying the sunshine.

The triple lock

This isn’t the crunch month for the triple lock, but we’re not far off now. This week’s figures show total pay is up 4.6% in the year to April-June, and it’s the May-July figure that counts for the triple lock.

Pay growth has eased in recent months, and if this trend continues, we can expect wage inflation to be between 4% and 4.5% when it counts. Given that the Bank of England forecasts inflation at 4%, we might expect the state pension to rise by between 4% and 4.5% - to between £12,451 and £12,512. This would bring it within touching distance of the personal allowance – so anyone with even a very modest personal pension income could end up paying income tax.