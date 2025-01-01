The financing dynamics shaping merger and acquisition landscape in Yorkshire

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While some deals were paused or pulled altogether, others were made possible through alternative financing and structures.

“There has undoubtedly been a rise among challenger banks in the SME market,” says Marcus Armstrong, partner and practice group head of business services at Brabners law firm, based in Leeds. “There is a perception that choice doesn’t exist among the high-street banks, but the main lenders are active. It tends to be for their existing client base as they’re keen to support customers with development capital.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The cost of money impacts the businesses that the high street is willing to look at to be able to service the level of debt over a sensible time period,” says Chris Sellars, director and head of corporate finance at Hentons accountants in Sheffield. “The interest rate increases have certainly had an impact on overall appetite. But there are a number of other lenders who then price accordingly to deal with the perceived risk.”

Marcus Armstrong shares his expert insight.

Despite the slightly higher premiums attached to second-tier debt, Armstrong says the market has learned to adapt. “SMEs seem to have accepted that as a price to pay for greater agility,” he says. “Buyers and sellers recognise that the economic uncertainty and low-growth environment is here to stay for a while.”

“Businesses need to grab hold of the opportunities in front of them,” says Gemma Wright, regional managing director for the East at Reward Funding. “It is the speed of response, as well as the certainty of delivery, that has moved people into a market they wouldn’t have necessarily looked at before - and that’s growing year on year.”

Alternative lenders have the ability to be more flexible on deal structures. Wright says: “Sometimes if you’re wanting to leverage 100 per cent of the purchase price, you have to think outside of the assets that are predominantly held by your borrower. We’ve leveraged quite a few deals from personally-owned assets or by taking security from associated companies within a group. Those transaction types struggle in the framework of some of the traditional lenders.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Milnes, director at Hentons, expands on the shifting funding landscape. “The high-street banks stick to what they know and fail to stray away from that,” he says. “The second tiers have had to try to differentiate themselves, whether that’s by pushing more leverage or by being more flexible on certain terms, and we’ve seen some allow longer periods of amortisation.”

“Some high streets are trying to narrow the length of the loan term, and some of the second tiers are pushing it out to six years,” he continues. “There is more understanding of the second tiers among businesses that they have to do things a little differently because of their position in the market.”

Asset-based lending can offer a cost-effective alternative in high interest rate environments. “Invoice financing has grown over the last decade,” says Wright. “People were leveraging increasingly from the target business to allow them to fund deals, whether it’s business acquisitions or the building up of asset profiles. While we’re predominantly in property, we can use the leverage of plant and machinery and debtor books as well. In a recent case, a business had an opportunity to buy a customer but they needed to move quickly before it went to market. So we used the assets of the target, including the property, plant and machinery, to fund the deal.”

The urge to strike while the iron is hot has led to a rise in deferred consideration where a seller agrees to defer part of the purchase price - a secondary option when a buyer doesn’t have the funding to pay the full price up front. It can also assist where there is a valuation disconnect between the buyer and seller. Earnouts fall into this category, where the purchase price is linked to future performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a leaning towards vendor support on transactions,” says Armstrong. “An earnout is a handy tool for plugging a gap where there’s discrepancy between the buyer and seller on valuation or price expectations.”

“Equally it’s risky,” he continues. “There’s uncertainty about selling your business on day one for X amount when you don’t know how much X is. We’re seeing that the amount of deferred in the proportion of the overall deal price is creeping up, as well as the length of time in which it’s being repaid. Historically, it’s been over one or two years but we’re now seeing this increase to four or five.”

Valuations could be tested further by the recent tax rises announced in the Autumn Budget. Increases to the national minimum wage and employer national insurance contributions could create greater scrutiny around profitability.

“What you will see now are deal structures that take into account earnings adjustment for the increased costs of staff,” says Chris Boyes, investor at private equity firm BGF in Leeds. “You may try to pass that cost onto customers, but your ability to do that is unproven at the moment because the cost rise comes in April. It may be that private equity and banks will look at making adjustments to maintainable earnings to value the business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Collins, corporate lawyer at the Leeds office of DLA Piper, suggests the tax changes could prompt a further rise in employee ownership share schemes. He says: “Bonuses have become more expensive because of increasing national insurance paid by employers. Where previously they may have said to their employees, “we’ll pay you X and give you a bonus of Y subject to you hitting different milestones”, that bonus has now become more expensive. It might therefore be better to give them some share options.”

Private equity’s reliance on leverage in financing transactions has hit the sector hard in recent times, forcing firms to think more strategically about getting deals over the line. “On the larger deals we have seen syndicated bank lending,” says Armstrong. “It’s about sharing risk in a low-growth environment. We have seen that private equity and debt providers want more information to get comfortable with the target business they’re looking to invest or put debt into, causing transactions to take longer. There’s more deal flow than in 2023 but the cycle of the deal has become protracted because of the uncertainty that persists.”