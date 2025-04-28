The Flying Squirrel pub reopens with 'two-door pub' concept

The Flying Squirrel pub in Bradford reopened on Thursday April 17, following a significant £306,000 refurbishment.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This investment brings a fresh new look and introduces the innovative 'Two Door Pub' concept, offering guests two distinct areas to suit every occasion.

Richard Neid a representative from St Wilfred’s Church in Bradford, pulled the first pint to mark the pub's opening. Established in 1905, St Wilfred’s has been a cornerstone of the community, offering more than just worship. Known for its Gothic architecture, the church supports locals through initiatives like the Parish Pantry, which provides food for vulnerable residents, and runs playgroups for families, fostering a welcoming environment for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The renovation has transformed the pub into a vibrant and welcoming space. The lively sports bar features a 4K big screen showcasing Sky Sports and TNT, complemented by a newly added pool table and darts board. Adjacent to this, the family lounge provides a warm and comfortable setting, complete with contemporary décor and a dedicated kids' play area. A central partition divides the spaces, allowing guests to enjoy everything they love under one roof .

Family lounge

The Flying Squirrel continues to be a community hub, offering a dog-friendly environment where four-legged friends are welcome throughout the pub. Guests can enjoy a variety of popular pub classics, including the Ultimate Ribs and Chicken Platter, Cowboy Burger, and Hand-Battered Fish & Chips, with options available for both adults and children.

The Flying Squirrel offers enticing weekly specials. Guests can enjoy Prosecco Fridays, featuring a bottle of prosecco for £14.99, and Burger Tuesdays, where a burger and a drink are available for just £13.25.

Located near Scott Works Retail Park in the Manningham area of Bradford, The Flying Squirrel is part of Marston's, which operates over 1,600 pubs and bars across England, Scotland, and Wales. Marston's offers a variety of experiences from traditional local spots to family-friendly venues with a warm, inviting atmosphere perfect for shared good times.​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harley Dawson, General Manager of The Flying Squirrel, commented,​ "We are thrilled to introduce our distinctive 'Two Door Pub' concept to the community. This investment reflects our commitment to offering a venue where locals and visitors alike can create unforgettable memories. Whether it's enjoying live sports in our vibrant bar or relaxing in the comfortable family lounge, every detail of this new space has been designed to cater to a range of occasions.”