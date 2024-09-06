Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fox in Thorner, West Yorkshire, is closing its doors this weekend for a £195,000 overhaul that will help it flourish for the long term.

The project to upgrade the pub is being carried out by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and new licensees David Baines and Sarah Barrow, who moved to Thorner from Morley, West Yorkshire, to take over The Fox in April. The pub is due to shut after last orders on Saturday September 7 and will reopen in mid October.

A spokesman said: “The investment will transform the outside of the pub, repainting it a smart dark blue, accentuating its old sash windows and doorway and adding gold signage and heritage-style lighting. The large rear garden will have a makeover.”

There will also be new furniture, festoon lighting and a covered pagoda with cushioned booth seating.

The pub’s wooden beams, flagstone floors and old fireplace will be renovated and a new kitchen will lead to the introduction of home-cooked food.

Previously in the automotive trade, Mr Baines and Ms Barrow were looking for a career change after the pandemic and, as keen pubgoers, decided to take on one of their own.

Mr Baines said: “We fell for The Fox as soon as walked in. We were after a proper pub that could play a part in the community, and with its traditional feel and location in the heart of the village, The Fox ticked all the boxes.

"We’d like The Fox to be an asset to Thorner and an amenity everyone can enjoy.

"We’re trying to provide everything we like to see in a pub. The investment is just what’s needed.”

Star Pubs’ area manager for Leeds, Jay Weir, said : “David and Sarah have put their all into The Fox since taking over and are seeing lots of new customers.

He added: "We’re delighted to be working with them to take the pub to the next level and put it back on the map. It will be an outstanding local for both Thorner and the surrounding villages.”