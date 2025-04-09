The gap in the market for accessible mobility solutions: Tom Appelbee

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An ageing population increasingly dependent on mobility solutions needs to stay safe and retain a good quality of life. Access to affordable, good value options is essential.

As the costs associated with declining health, mobility and required support increase, thousands of people in the UK are unable to access the solutions they need to support independent living. The aim of meeting these industry shortfalls and the rising demands for an ageing population remains as relevant as ever.

In 2022/23, it was estimated that the direct cost of delayed hospital discharges for the NHS was £1.9 billion. A key contributing factor impacting this issue is that people do not have access to suitable and affordable support in place to allow them to return home and live independently.

Tom Appelbee shares his insight. Picture by Roger Moody / SD Photos

The most common barriers to access include the cost, accessibility and the quality of service available to inform and support individuals as to what is right for them - all norms that the public rightly expect but increasingly do not receive.

With rising costs and the UK’s cost of living crisis, there are significant additional risks to the 8.4 million elderly Brits living alone. For example, it was estimated that in 2023-2024, 5,000 deaths were attributed to cold homes alone.

By providing affordable options, thousands of people will have better access to products that allow them to live safely and independently at home, support hospital discharges and improve their quality of life.

Unfortunately, mobility solutions are typically required to meet urgent needs. Many products such as rise and recliner chairs or chair lifts have an average wait time of up to four to six weeks, individuals are thus often delayed from leaving hospital for a lack of appropriate support at home.

By partnering with leading British suppliers, Fenetic is able to reduce delivery and installation for many of its products to just seven working days.

Restricted mobility can lead to social isolation, reduced independence and consequently leaves individuals with few options and little ability to shop around. By offering bespoke one-to-one appointments with OT Assessor qualified sales teams, Fenetic aims to bridge this gap and help educate and support each individual in getting the right product and the best value solution for them.

In January 2024 alone, the number of delayed hospital discharges increased by 22 per cent. Despite these growing pressures on health and social care services, we continue to ensure that the solution chosen helps to support users at a specific stage of their mobility journey and the overarching goal is for each product to support people to live safely and independently at home, reducing hospital waiting times and freeing up beds.

Progress in at home solutions and support will benefit a huge number of people and support improved hospital discharge times and reduced bed blocking. As the pressures on health services have risen, one by one, Fenetic has tried, tested and added new products to its portfolio and the retailer now boasts more than 200 products.

Providing accessible and affordable solutions is one piece of the puzzle in supporting and alleviating the growing pressures on the UK’s health and social care systems.

At Fenetic we are driven to provide a personalised service and high quality products at an affordable price point to ensure that everyone in need of support is able to access this and feels supported.