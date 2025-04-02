The Glee: Comedy venue enjoys sell-out first weekend in Leeds which featured Dylan Moran

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opening weekend performers at the venue on Great George Street included BAFTA award winning comedian, Tom Davis, Irish comedian and writer Dylan Moran and English actress, comedian and presenter Michelle De Swarte.

The Glee founder Mark Tughan said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better weekend to mark our Leeds launch. We’ve had such a warm welcome to the city, and we hope everyone who managed to get a ticket for our opening shows had a fantastic time.

“Tickets for shows have been flying out and we’ve got lots more amazing talent lined up for the venue, which we’re looking forward to revealing soon.”

The Leeds launch of independent comedy venue The Glee made a big impression on its opening weekend, according to organisers. (Photo supplied on behalf of The Glee/Jack Spicer Adams)

The Glee is a major operator of comedy venues in the UK. Some of the comedians who have regularly appeared on its stages including Peter Kay, Michael McIntyre, Jo Brand, Lee Evans and Sarah Millican.