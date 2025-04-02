The Glee: Comedy venue enjoys sell-out first weekend in Leeds which featured Dylan Moran

Independent comedy venue The Glee achieved a sell-out on its first weekend in Leeds, according to organisers.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 10:38 BST

The opening weekend performers at the venue on Great George Street included BAFTA award winning comedian, Tom Davis, Irish comedian and writer Dylan Moran and English actress, comedian and presenter Michelle De Swarte.

The Glee founder Mark Tughan said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better weekend to mark our Leeds launch. We’ve had such a warm welcome to the city, and we hope everyone who managed to get a ticket for our opening shows had a fantastic time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets for shows have been flying out and we’ve got lots more amazing talent lined up for the venue, which we’re looking forward to revealing soon.”

The Leeds launch of independent comedy venue The Glee made a big impression on its opening weekend, according to organisers. (Photo supplied on behalf of The Glee/Jack Spicer Adams)The Leeds launch of independent comedy venue The Glee made a big impression on its opening weekend, according to organisers. (Photo supplied on behalf of The Glee/Jack Spicer Adams)
The Leeds launch of independent comedy venue The Glee made a big impression on its opening weekend, according to organisers. (Photo supplied on behalf of The Glee/Jack Spicer Adams)

The Glee is a major operator of comedy venues in the UK. Some of the comedians who have regularly appeared on its stages including Peter Kay, Michael McIntyre, Jo Brand, Lee Evans and Sarah Millican.

To find out more visit: www.glee.co.uk

Related topics:LeedsTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice