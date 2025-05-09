The Golden Beam: Yorkshire pub drops efforts to let Otley Runners inside
The Golden Beam had applied for five TENs, (Temporary Event Notices), a third of their yearly allowance, to temporarily dis-apply their licensing condition that bans Otley Runners on five consecutive Saturdays starting on May 10, according to a social media post by councillors Abdul Hannan and Jonathan Pryor.
The Otley Run is a very popular pub crawl – particularly with students – which takes in 19 pubs spanning from Headingley to Leeds.
The temporary notices can be applied for 15 times a year but do not permanently alter a venue’s licence.
The Golden Beam has now withdrawn the applications for these Temporary Event Notices.
The councillors stated: “This means there will be no changes, temporary or otherwise, to the Golden Beam’s license, meaning their licensing condition to not admit Otley Runners will still stand.”
A JD Wetherspoon spokesperson confirmed to the YEP an email was sent to the licencing authority on May 6 requesting withdrawal.