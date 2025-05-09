The Golden Beam: Yorkshire pub drops efforts to let Otley Runners inside

A Headingley JD Wetherspoon pub has withdrawn an application to be allowed to admit participants of the famous Otley Run pub crawl on consecutive Saturdays.

The Golden Beam had applied for five TENs, (Temporary Event Notices), a third of their yearly allowance, to temporarily dis-apply their licensing condition that bans Otley Runners on five consecutive Saturdays starting on May 10, according to a social media post by councillors Abdul Hannan and Jonathan Pryor.

The Otley Run is a very popular pub crawl – particularly with students – which takes in 19 pubs spanning from Headingley to Leeds.

The temporary notices can be applied for 15 times a year but do not permanently alter a venue’s licence.

The Golden Beam has now withdrawn the applications for these Temporary Event Notices.

The councillors stated: “This means there will be no changes, temporary or otherwise, to the Golden Beam’s license, meaning their licensing condition to not admit Otley Runners will still stand.”