The Harrogate Inn has taken the spot as the best pub in Yorkshire and the Humber, after being nominated against four other pubs in the region in April.

The venues were part of a group of 94 pubs and bars across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland that scooped up a prestigious County Winner title as part of the 2024 awards. This comes in a year which saw a record number of entries.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the event, said: “The fact that we had record entries for the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards tells us two things.

The Harrogate Inn has been named Yorkshire and the Humber's best pub.

“One is how highly the industry regards these accolades, which is fantastic. But, also, it shows that more operators are in need of really positive and strong publicity to help drive business at the moment.

Pubs and bars are facing some of the biggest challenges in recent history, so if the National Pub & Bar Awards can help by lifting sales across these venues, then we’re delighted to play our part.”

Alongside The Harrogate Inn, The Old Star, Kilham, was awarded the best pub in East Yorkshire in April, with Sheffield’s Public taking the top spot in South Yorkshire.

Call Lane Social, in Leeds, took the top spot in West Yorkshire.

Pub Group of the Year was awarded to Castle Rock Brewery, while Bar Group of the Year went to The Blues Kitchen.

The inaugural Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award went to Cheshire Cat Pubs & Bars’ Fitzherbert Arms.

The national winner of the event, crowned the best pub in the UK, was The George Inn, in Norton St. Philip.