The Hemsworth: Former pub to be converted into convenience store

Plans have been approved to convert a former pub into a shop despite more than 100 objections from residents.

Wakefield Council has given the go-ahead for The Hemsworth to become a convenience store.

The building, on Highfield Road, Hemsworth, has been vacant for a number of years since the pub was closed as it was “not profitable”, according to documents submitted to the local authority.

KKM Holdings Ltd plan to convert the ground floor of the premises to a shop which will be open daily from 6am to 11pm.

Two flats on the first floor are to be retained as residential accommodation.

A design and access statement submitted on behalf of the applicant said the building had fallen into disrepair and “regularly gets broken into.”

It added: “There appears to be little interest from businesspersons to take this premises on as a public house and, judging by previous sales of the public house, it would appear it was not profitable.

“The development is bringing a building (into use) which would otherwise fall to bits with the high number of break-ins and vandalism.”

A total of 125 objections were made over the proposals, with people raising concerns over the potential for increased noise coming from the new business.

Others said it would attract anti-social behaviour, create traffic safety issues and impact on similar businesses nearby.

Three comments of support were made in favour of the the new business, saying it would create jobs and more amenities in the area.

The council’s environmental health and traffic management departments did not object to the scheme.

A planning officer’s report said: “It is considered on balance that the proposed loss of the existing public house site would not have a significant detrimental impact upon meeting the needs of the local community.