Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) said the cause of the fire – which occurred around 1AM on Monday at The Joyful Deli bar and restaurant, in Addingham – was currently unknown.

A statement posted on Facebook by the company said: “In the early hours of June 9th, a devastating fire tore through The Joyful Deli, reducing much of our beloved barn to ash.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A GoFundMe page has since been launched to help the businesses following the fire.

The Joyful Deli bar and restaurant, in Addingham. Photo: Google Street View.

A statement on the fundraiser page said: “The fire consumed all the furniture, much of which had been lovingly collected and restored by [the owners] over the past five years. These weren’t just chairs and tables — they were part of the soul of The Joyful Deli.

"The barn itself, a beautiful old building full of character, has been left in ruins. Thankfully, everyone is safe. But the emotional and financial toll is heavy, and they now face the unimaginable task of rebuilding their dream from the ground up.”

A spokesperson for WYFRS added: “We were called at 01.58 this morning to reports of a barn fire on Ilkley Road. We sent six crews and one aerial ladder.