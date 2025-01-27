Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grade II-listed the Keystones, on Monkgate, in the city centre, dates back to 1799 and was formerly known as The Bay Horse Hotel. It was refronted in 1837.

The venue, which is run by Stonegate Group, closed at the beginning of January for three weeks of renovations, which included a full redecoration and a transformation of the bar area with addition of new booth seating.

Tayla James, general manager of the Keystones, said: “These renovations align with Stonegate Group’s commitment to keep improving and innovating, meaning we can give our guests the best possible experience at our pub.

The Keystones, has reopened following a six-figure investment.

“We believe this investment will make us the best night out in York, and not only for enjoying the best sporting action on our big screens, but also for enjoying delicious food and drink at great prices.

“Our new food and drinks menu means we now have an unmatched selection of world beers, ciders, and cocktails, which I believe is the best offering in the area."

The investment includes the addition of a number of HD TV screens which will play Premier League matches, as well as NFL, rugby, boxing and Formula 1.

The food menu will feature new Detroit pizzas, with the drinks menu featuring a range of beers, ales, wines and ciders, Rumbungo, Coco Paloma and Cherry Cola, as well as a range of low and no alcohol drinks.

Stonegate Group also runs chains including Be at One and Slug & Lettuce.

The company is responsible for around 4,500 venues across the country, including 17 sites in Leeds.

The firm late last year announced that it had reopened the popular LGBTQIA+ venue, Queens Court, in Leeds city centre, after a £249,000 refurbishment which has included the creation of a new club on the venue’s upper floor.

Stonegate said the “entire venue” had been transformed as part of the refurbishment, including the building’s historic courtyard.

In October last year, Stonegate also announced that it had chosen Leeds as the location for its new concept, Rita’s Beerhall and Ballroom.

The firm said it had invested £1m in transforming the former Walkabout site in the city centre into a “beer hall for cocktail lovers.”

The new venue opened on Woodhouse Lane in Leeds city centre at the beginning of December.

It offers all day dancing, live music, big event screenings and leopard print pool tables.