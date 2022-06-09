The Leeds-based UK Infrastructure Bank is hiring staff after revealing its first executive team

Following a competitive process, the UK Infrastructure Bank has announced the appointment of five founding members of its executive team, as recruitment to the bank now accelerates.

A spokesman said: "As a result of these hires, the founding executive committee of the bank will be gender balanced, with a mix of public and private sector backgrounds and relevant

international experience. The group have collectively worked at similar national organisations such as the Canadian Infrastructure Bank, Green Investment Bank and UK Export Finance, as well as leading financial services firms and central government departments."

The Leeds-based UK Infrastructure Bank has appointed its first permanent executive team.

The bank, which is set to open this summer, has hired Ian Brown, as head of banking, Annie Ropar as chief finance officer, Peter Knott, as chief risk officer, Patricia Galloway, as chief people officer and Davinder Mann as general counsel.

They will join the existing team who are: John Flint (Chief Executive), David Lunn (Chief Operating Officer), Kate McGavin and Helen Williams (Job-share Policy Director), Urvashi Parashar (Chief Impact Officer and Chief Economist) and Stuart Nivison (Head of Portfolio Management). As CFO, Annie Ropar will also sit on the board.

On the new appointments, Mr Flint said: “I am delighted to welcome Ian, Annie, Peter, Patricia and Davinder to the Bank. This is an outstanding executive team who will take the bank to its maturity, and I am proud of the depth of talent that we have attracted.

“We’re diverse by design at the UK Infrastructure Bank and this team will set the tone as we grow the whole organisation and deliver on our urgent mission to tackle climate change and boost local and regional economic growth across the country.”

The spokesman said: "The UK Infrastructure Bank was opened in June 2021 in interim form and in less than a year it has closed seven deals across its core priority sectors with the private and public sector. As it begins to scale up and move beyond its interim phase, it will now recruit permanent teams across all of its functions, aiming to attract diverse

talent from across the public and private sector to its headquarters in Leeds.

"Its unique business model offers employees the opportunity to have a real influence on the bank’s direction as it delivers on its mission."

"The appointment of this permanent executive team comes at an important time for the bank, as it prepares to launch its first strategy later this month which will set out