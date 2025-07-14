The Legacy of Shepherds Boots - From Yorkshire Roots to Fellside Fame

A Family Affair and Wartime Challenges Just after the First World War, a Yorkshireman, Mr. John Peel — sharing his name with the famous huntsman from Caldbeck, Cumbria — purchased a small building in Low Lane, Horsforth, Leeds. With only a few staff, he began manufacturing flat lasted work boots under the brand name Jumbo Boots.

In later years, his son Jack Peel joined the business as a sales representative. Trading in very difficult post-war conditions, with scarce materials and little money, the business began to grow. However, when the Second World War broke out in 1939, the government took over the factory. After the war ended in 1945, Mr. Peel was unable to continue. Another old-school Yorkshireman, Mr. A.L. White, remortgaged his house, took over the business, and kept Jack Peel on as sales representative.

Growth Through Grit and Innovation

Over the years, the business grew steadily despite tough trading conditions and tight budgets. As the government encouraged farming to feed the nation, Mr. White began producing a few half-sprung Shepherd Boots and Hill Shoes. With the country recovering and better-quality materials becoming available—like kip, horsehide, beaver, and zug leather from Martins Tannery in Bridge of Weir and J.T. Scott of Carlisle—the factory expanded and hired more staff.

X10R Lace To Toe Shepherds Fell Boots

A Family-Run Enterprise Expands

Mr. White had two daughters, Mollie and Marjorie. His son-in-law, Mr. Wilson, who lived in Horsforth, joined the business, followed later by Marjorie, who managed the accounts. In the 1960s, another son-in-law, Mr. Pitcher, who married Mollie and lived in Torbay, joined as sales representative for the South West and Wales, while Jack Peel continued to cover the rest of the UK.

A Game-Changing Meeting in Cumbria

Knife Patterns for the Shepherds Boots

In the early 1960s, Jack Peel retired and Mr. Ken Storey, founder and owner of K&T Footwear, was employed as the new sales representative. Based in Northamptonshire, Ken was staying overnight at the Pennine Hotel in Kirkby Stephen, Cumbria, when he met Mr. Stan Davies, the owner of an agricultural supply business. Over a drink, Stan asked for a fully sprung, 10-eyelet Shepherds Boot with a commando sole and a further boot with hobnails, toe plate, and heel plate.

The Birth of the Cumbrian Fell Boot

When Ken returned to the office and proposed the idea, Mr. White was skeptical due to the costs of creating new patterns and lasts. But Ken persisted, and Mr. White eventually agreed to make a sample of the X10R and X10D. Ken took the boots to Scotland—and returned with a full order book.

Sole Stitching of the Shepherds Boots

That moment marked the true birth of the Shepherds Boots, now known as the Cumbrian Fell Boot.

Leadership Changes and Difficult Decisions

The factory ran on overtime to meet demand. But change loomed again: in the early 1970s, Mr. White passed away, and Mr. Wilson became Managing Director. Production of the flat lasted Jumbo Boots was moved to a small manufacturer in Northamptonshire exclusively for A L White, while Shepherds Boot production stayed in Yorkshire.

Tragedy and Transition

As time passed, older staff retired and new recruitment proved difficult. Tragedy struck when Mr. Wilson’s wife, Marjorie, was killed in a car accident over Ilkley Moor. Facing personal loss and staffing challenges in the North, Mr. Wilson decided to sell the business.

The Legacy Continues