The Libb, Ryhill: Plans submitted to build 30 ‘affordable’ homes next to village club

Plans have been submitted to build 30 houses on land next to a village club.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A developer said the scheme in Ryhill, near Wakefield, would include a range of one to four-bedroom homes and be “delivered as 100% affordable housing.”

Proposals include building the properties on former allotments to the rear of Ryhill Liberal Club, also known as The Libb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning statement submitted to Wakefield Council on behalf of True North Partnerships said: “The proposed development represents a high-quality, affordable housing scheme designed to respond to identified local housing needs within Wakefield district.

Plans have been submitted to build 30 homes to the rear of The Libb, in Ryhill, Wakefield. Image: Nexus Planning.

“The proposals have been informed by pre-application discussions with council officers and the outcomes of technical assessments and community consultation.

“The scheme seeks to positively integrate with the surrounding residential environment while also delivering wider benefits including biodiversity net gain and improved pedestrian connectivity.”

The greenbelt site was allocated for housing under the council’s Local Plan, which came into effect in January 2024 and sets out a blueprint for development within the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous planning applications for housing on the land were approved in 2013 but the projects were not completed.

Access to the new homes would be from Mill Lane if the scheme goes ahead.

The statement added: “The proposals have been carefully designed to reflect the local character and to provide a scheme that is both functional and attractive.

“The intention is to create a high-quality sustainable development that addresses housing need and to meet the needs of the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This proposal has been developed in response to an identified local demand.

“By developing the Mill Lane site, we plan on increasing the benefits of its regeneration by utilising vacant land and delivering affordable homes for the local community.”