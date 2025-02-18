The Lifted Project announces appointment of Leeds board

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new initiative, supported by Lloyds Bank and professional services firm EY, has created regional women-founder growth boards in five cities across the UK, in a bid to make high-growth entrepreneurship more accessible to women outside London and the South East.

Lifted Ventures, an early-stage investment connector, is managing the rollout of the project.

Co-founder Jordan Dargue said: “Leeds has a vibrant female founder ecosystem, but there’s room for significant growth. With

The Lifted Project, an initiative to empower female founders across the UK, today announces the formation of its Leeds board. (Photo by Tom Maddick / SWNS)

The Lifted Project, we’re determined to bridge the funding gap and empower the next generation of women entrepreneurs.

"This board represents the best of the West Yorkshire business community. Together, we’re confident in creating a supportive environment for female-led businesses, allowing them to scale their businesses and achieve their full potential with the funding and support needed."

"The Lifted Project Leeds Board is poised to unlock a wave of innovation and economic growth, driven by the power of female leadership, and we’re excited to see what’s achieved.”

The statement said: “Joining the Leeds Board are female founders Zandra Moore, founder of Panintelligence and Jane Slimming, founder of Zeal. Alex Craven founder of The Data City and serial tech entrepreneur, also takes a seat on the board.

“Alongside the founders are a number of leading funders from across the region, including Will Schafer, Investment Manager at Mercia and Cat Smith Senior Manager at the British Business Bank representing Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II; private equity providers Ana-Maria Garaba from LDC and Linda Nguyenova from BGF; and Natalie Boswell, Regional Development Director at Lloyds Bank who are committed to supporting women-led businesses to scale, providing more networking opportunities, and encouraging more girls and women into sectors where they are underrepresented.”