Plans have been submitted to convert a historic pub in a Yorkshire market town into housing.

The Manor House in Otley was put up for sale by owners Thwaites Brewery in summer 2022.

At the time, a community group was formed in an attempt to take over The Manor House. It was also reported that other breweries had expressed an interest in the Grade II listed pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, campaigners were left shocked when the pub was sold in October 2023 to a then unknown buyer.

The Manor House in Otley was put up for sale by owners Thwaites Brewery in summer 2022 and purchased by a developer in October 2023. Photo: Google Maps

Planning documents have now revealed that the pub was purchased by Carleton Homes Development Ltd.

The housing developer has requested permission from Leeds City Council to covert The Manor House into two residential properties.

The properties will consist of one three-bedroom home and one four-bedroom home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mono Architectural Design has been listed as agent in the planning documents.

In a design and planning statement, the applicant said: “It is the intention of Carleton Homes Development Ltd to restore this mid terrace property back into use as habitable dwellings which were there prior to its use as a pub, and in keeping with the street scene in this residential area of Otley.

"Rather than look at overdeveloping the site we want to preserve the fabric of the building with a sympathetic restoration that will closely maximise the optimum viable use of the site as well as offer a modern energy efficient home to live within.”

The Grade II building was a confectioner’s house before becoming licensed premises in the 1860s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Otley resident and pub campaigner, Greg Mulholland, shared his objection on social media, in which he said: “The manor has for years been a successful and popular pub, with a unique appeal. The pub is viable in the right hands, such as the brewery that wished to buy it.

“This application should be refused, to give the opportunity for the historic and popular Manor House to continue as a pub, serving the community in Otley, as it has done for so many years.”