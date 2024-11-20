The Networker: A one-stop shop launched for business networking and funding opportunities across the UK

Two Yorkshire-based businesswomen, Rosie McGilvray and Sue Turmel, have launched The Networker, a new online platform designed to revolutionise how small businesses connect and find networking. The Networker serves as a comprehensive, free-to-use resource for entrepreneurs, business owners, and networking groups across the UK.

The idea for The Networker was born in the summer of 2023, during a simple conversation over tea in Sue’s garden. Rosie and Sue were comparing notes on their networking efforts and frustrations with the lack of a central platform to find in-person and online business meetings and events. While Sue was looking for face-to-face networking, Rosie preferred virtual meetings. Both agreed on the need to discover relevant exhibitions and webinars to enhance their businesses. However, after extensive searching, they found that no such hub existed.

"We couldn’t believe there wasn’t one website that listed all the networking events in the UK," says Rosie. "So, we decided to create one."

But their research didn’t stop at networking. They quickly realised that business owners face similar difficulties when it comes to accessing funding. "There wasn’t a single place that consolidated all the funding options available to small businesses," Rosie adds. "It was clear that we needed to include this in our vision."

The platform offers a one-stop hub for UK business owners to find everything from networking groups and exhibitions to critical funding sources—all in one place. What’s more, it’s completely free to use. Business owners can explore and register for events, and event organisers can post their meetings, conferences, or exhibitions at no cost.

“We’ve made it free to use because we want it to be as comprehensive as possible,” explains Rosie. “There’s no reason for anyone? not to be included, and it means business owners get the most extensive list of opportunities.”

The Networker goes beyond just listing events. It is a hub for entrepreneurs, startups and networking groups. With a wide range of services and resources added after months of consultation with small business owners and industry experts, it aims to be the go-to platform for anyone wanting to grow their business connections or secure funding.

“It’s about creating better business connections and giving entrepreneurs the tools they need to succeed,” says Sue. “Whether you’re just starting out or looking for ways to expand, The Networker is here to support you.”

Since its soft launch in October, business owners have already been benefiting from The Networker's comprehensive services.