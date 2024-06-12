The new Government must commit to a long-term industrial strategy: Greg Wright

On the administration’s first day in office, the Prime Minister must commit to a long-term industrial strategy or risk continued low economic growth. You don’t have to take my word for it.

This is a plea from the National Engineering Policy Centre (NEPC) which has always acted as a passionate advocate for a sector which is too frequently marginalised or ignored.

In recent years, it’s been heartening to see that local companies have joined forces to encourage a new generation to take up long-term, lucrative jobs in manufacturing.

The Leeds Manufacturing Festival 2024 has a noble mission. It aims to raise awareness among young people of the range of careers available in manufacturing, in order to address the serious recruitment and skills challenges local employers are facing, says Greg Wright. (Photo Simon Dewhurst Photo Ltd)

Tomorrow, I will be on stage at the Rose Bowl, in Leeds Beckett University, acting as the compere for the festival’s ‘Next Gen’ awards which honour the rising stars of the local manufacturing sector. Recent economic data has provided reasons to be cheerful. The UK’s manufacturing sector bounced back into growth in May as levels of production surged and business optimism hit a two-year high.

In order to cash in on these positive trends, the new Government must study a report – Engineering a resilient and prosperous future: policy priorities for the next UK parliament – which calls for the next Government to take a long-term approach to tackling complex challenges like climate change and slow growth.

Experts from 42 professional engineering organisations have joined forces to assess the UK’s needs, which engineering can help to address. Reversing persistently low economic growth is essential and involves fostering innovation, supporting small businesses, and investing in strategic sectors. The report says that this will enable the UK to tackle climate change and upgrade its infrastructure.

The new Government must redouble the commitment to net zero and accelerate the development and adoption of green technologies by instilling confidence through fixed targets to cut carbon emissions, while incentivising demand reduction and technology development.

It should also deliver a national engineering and technology workforce strategy which will help workers of all ages improve their skills. All this must be underpinned by a long term infrastructure strategy which ensures we have the transport and communication networks, sewage, water and school systems which ought to be essential in a dynamic economy.

The new Government will pay a heavy price if it fails to act. Without certainty provided by a long term plan, the brightest and best may abandon Britain.

To quote Professor Sir Jim McDonald, the President of the Royal Academy of Engineering; “The choice is clear: we must create an environment that supports companies here, or they will go elsewhere.”