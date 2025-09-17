The New Inn: Historic Eccup pub to receive £420,000 revamp
The refurbishment of The New Inn in Eccup, West Yorkshire, is being carried out by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and new operator Scott Westlake, who runs the award-winning Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood, Leeds.
The New Inn will reopen in mid-November, creating 15 jobs and with Kyle Henderson, a former manager of The Myrtle Tavern, at the helm as the publican.
Mr Westlake said: “The New Inn has always been on my radar; it’s the only other pub I’d want. It was the place to go, the food was fantastic, and it was famous for events, like an annual biker rally. It’s a very special place, only 20 minutes from the centre of Leeds but it feels like being right out in the country. I hope to do it justice and put it back on the map.”
Star Pubs’ business development manager for Leeds, Jay Weir: “We’re delighted to be investing in such a lovely old pub."
A children’s farm-themed play area is planned in a second phase of
works for the summer of 2026.