The New Inn: Historic Eccup pub to receive £420,000 revamp

A Yorkshire pub which dates from the 1700s is set for a new lease of life after securing a £420,000 investment.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 17th Sep 2025, 08:05 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2025, 08:29 BST

The refurbishment of The New Inn in Eccup, West Yorkshire, is being carried out by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and new operator Scott Westlake, who runs the award-winning Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood, Leeds.

The New Inn will reopen in mid-November, creating 15 jobs and with Kyle Henderson, a former manager of The Myrtle Tavern, at the helm as the publican.

Mr Westlake said: “The New Inn has always been on my radar; it’s the only other pub I’d want. It was the place to go, the food was fantastic, and it was famous for events, like an annual biker rally. It’s a very special place, only 20 minutes from the centre of Leeds but it feels like being right out in the country. I hope to do it justice and put it back on the map.”

The New Inn at Eccup in Leeds, is due for refurbishment by Star pubs after being taken over by Kyle Henderson (manager) and Scott Westlake (publican) (Photo by Star pubs)

Star Pubs’ business development manager for Leeds, Jay Weir: “We’re delighted to be investing in such a lovely old pub."

A children’s farm-themed play area is planned in a second phase of

works for the summer of 2026.

