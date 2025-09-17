The New Inn: Historic Eccup pub to receive £420,000 revamp

Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

The refurbishment of The New Inn in Eccup, West Yorkshire , is being carried out by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and new operator Scott Westlake, who runs the award-winning Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood, Leeds .

Mr Westlake said: “The New Inn has always been on my radar; it’s the only other pub I’d want. It was the place to go, the food was fantastic, and it was famous for events, like an annual biker rally. It’s a very special place, only 20 minutes from the centre of Leeds but it feels like being right out in the country. I hope to do it justice and put it back on the map.”