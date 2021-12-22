Called Harcourt Gardens, the luxury care home is the latest in Yorkshire-based Springfield Healthcare’s portfolio and will create more than 100 jobs.

Located at Harcourt Road near Mowbray Square, the town's newest care home is a subject of great pride for the boss of Springfield Healthcare.

Chief executive Graeme Lee, said ‘We are so proud of Harcourt Gardens. The team have worked hard to deliver something very special.

Pictured (from left to right): Nicola Goodsall (Deputy Manager), Nigel Allen (Home Manager) and Tracey Avery (Head of Housekeeping)

"We are challenging perceptions of what a care home is like, and offering a personalised, lifestyle choice for people who want to maintain their independence and way of life with a little extra support on tap.

"Our care pathway also means we can help them as their needs change, with specialist dementia and nursing care available too."

Springfield Healthcare began in 1967 as a family run care home in Garforth, West Yorkshire.

Mr Lee, who is the son of the original owners, took over in 1994. The firm has a number of luxury care homes in Yorkshire, with more than 500 beds across six care homes in Harrogate, York, Leeds and Ilkley.

The Harcourt Gardens site in Harrogate promises to be the jewel in its crown and wants to "offer the very best of care, in a fantastic setting at the heart of the Harrogate community".

A short walk from The Stray and the town centre, the new home also has, a private chef, gin bar, private dining room, cinema and landscaped gardens.

It also makes the most of state-of-the-art technology to provide safe and personalised care.

Nigel Allen, Harcourt Gardens' home manager, said: "We are so delighted with the response to our new home. We will start to welcome new residents this week in time for a very special Christmas.