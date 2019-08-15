The new range of Yorkshire gins inspired by the Downton Abbey movie

Craft distillery Harrogate Tipple is to produce a range of spirits inspired by the television show Downton Abbey.

The official Downton Abbey gin and whisky range will be produced in limited batches for sale in the UK and North America ahead of the forthcoming motion picture premiere in September.

The distillery is part owned by Tom Nichol, who will be producing the officially licensed spirits range inspired by the exploits of the Yorkshire-based Crawley family.

Mr Nichol, who has created globally famous drinks recipes including Tanqueray Ten, has developed the gin and scotch whisky at the North Yorkshire distillery that is located between the towns of Ripon, York and Harrogate, home to the fictional Downton Abbey Estate.

“We are excited to bring Downton Abbey to life for fans of the series with a range of authentic, high quality spirits that evokes the flavours and style of the show’s post-Edwardian era,” said Steven Green of Harrogate Tipple.

“We are the only distillery in the fictional Downton Abbey region, and we also have an ethos of super-local provenance and a ‘quality first’ approach to distilling that Tom’s half a century of experience brings to all our products.”

Harrogate Tipple obtains many of its botanicals from the gardens and Victorian hothouse of the 750-year old Ripley Castle Estate where the craft spirits distillery is based, which already produces Harrogate Gin and Harrogate Rum.

Limited batches are currently being produced for the UK and US markets, where leading New York importer MHW has been appointed as importer to secure stockists in the USA ahead of the movie launch.