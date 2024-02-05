The North Yorkshire Moors Railway apprentices who are learning skills for life

Apprenticeships are back in vogue for many organisations, with business leaders and politicians alike talking up the positive benefits of people learning a craft on the job.

One place where that approach is very much in evidence is the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, which is profiling the varied work of its nine apprentices to help mark National Apprenticeship Week.

The apprenticeship programme at the NYMR features a combination of theory and hands-on experience, with apprentices going to college one day a week and then having the opportunity to put this theory into practice four days a week at the NYMR, working alongside teams on the ground learning all the tricks of the trade.

NYMR Apprentices (Pic: www.northedgephotography.co.uk)

The theme for National Apprenticeship Week 2024, which is starting today (Feb 5), is “Skills for Life”.

That fits neatly with NYMR’s two main areas with apprentices, which are traction and rolling stock and lineside conservation.

The traction and rolling stock department currently has four apprentices, three based at Motive Power Department and one at Carriage & Wagon.

The group includes Jacob Swinburn, who is in second year training to be a steamfitter, Cameron Ross, also in second year training to be a machinist, Charlie Bauckham, who is in the first year of working currently in the boiler and fabrication department and Beau Horrigan, who is in the first year training to be a coach fitter.

NYMR Apprentices (Pic: www.northedgephotography.co.uk)

They are all studying at Middlesbrough College TTE, doing level 3 Engineering Maintenance.

Nick Simpson, Motive Power Department Manager at the NYMR, says: “Apprenticeships at the NYMR are an incredible opportunity for anyone willing to get stuck in.

"With the right enthusiasm and willingness to learn, you can really progress into a fantastic career here.

“I’m proof of that, alongside the eight other members of our staff in the department that all did our apprenticeship here and are still working full time.

"I know how beneficial this opportunity can be for young people which is why I’ve worked with over 20 apprentices at the NYMR and try to take on at least two new apprentices each year.”

Since September 2019, the Lineside conservation team have worked very closely with the North York Moors National Park, funding 12 Countryside Worker Apprentices over their two-year course through the National Lottery Heritage Fund Project, Yorkshire’s Magnificent Journey.

With continued commitment to the scheme, the current apprentices are Aleisha Bell, Olivia Coman, Jasper Gray, Tom Pearson, and Xander Pearson.

Charlie Bauckham, says of his work in the boiler and fabrication department: “It’s great, I wouldn’t like to do anything else now.

"The best bit is getting inside the engines and finding out how they work.

"Getting to know the team and the social aspect of making friends is also as good as getting my hands dirty.”