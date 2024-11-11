The Old Floral Pavilion: New lease of life for Grade II-listed Bridlington seafront attraction

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison Leisure is putting the finishing touches to its two-year £1m revamp of the Grade II listed The Old Floral Pavilion in Bridlington.

The pavilion, which was built in 1904, could accommodate 2,000 people in its heyday and was famous for staging orchestral concerts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 1960s the building was extended further towards the sea and the bandstand was rebuilt to help it attract more visitors. It secured listing building status in 1993.

The Old Floral Pavilion in Bridlington is enjoying a new lease of life after a £1m refurbishment. (Photo supplied on behalf of Harrison Leisure)

Owner and founder Michael Harrison, said: “We have now completed the refurbishment of the western elevation of The Old Floral Pavilion.

He added: “This latest refurbishment will give an uplift to the area and a greater presence on the Esplanade, mimicking the eastern, sea-facing elevation on Royal Princes Parade.

“With this work on the building now coming to an end, I think we can say that Harrison Leisure is as good as its word and the building’s refurbishment is very much a case of investment promise fulfilled.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Employing mainly local contractors this final, six-month-long, £175,000 round of refurbishment has included new wrought iron effect awnings and pillars, period-style cladding and lights, plus signage, painting and decorating.

Since The Old Floral Pavilion’s refurbishment began in 2022 the building has also received a new Edwardian-style wire polycarbonate and aluminium roof, new stage, sound and light system and kiosks.

Harrison Leisure, a Bridlington-based leisure and hospitality group which is celebrating 40 years in business, purchased the building from East Riding of Yorkshire Council in 2021 after being a long-serving tenant.