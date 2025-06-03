The Old Mill: 'Charming' historic pub in Brighouse undergoes six-figure investment

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old Mill, a country pub in Brighouse, West Yorkshire, is having a “significant refurbishment” which will include new outdoor furniture and improvements to its interior.

The Chef & Brewer pub, which is part of pub company and brewer Greene King, has temporarily closed while renovations take place. The venue, which is inside a mill believed to date from the 1820s, is due to reopen later in the month.

Ian Soulsby-Lee, general manager at the Old Mill, said: "The Old Mill is a beautiful country pub that is much loved by those in the local community, and we can't wait to unveil a fresh new look and feel this June following a six-figure investment.

"Set on the banks of the river Calder, the Old Mill provides customers with a location to relax and unwind with friends and family.

"The pub's refurbishment will further enhance our guests' experiences, and with the introduction of a new breakfast menu, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.