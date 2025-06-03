The Old Mill: 'Charming' historic pub in Brighouse undergoes six-figure investment
The Old Mill, a country pub in Brighouse, West Yorkshire, is having a “significant refurbishment” which will include new outdoor furniture and improvements to its interior.
The Chef & Brewer pub, which is part of pub company and brewer Greene King, has temporarily closed while renovations take place. The venue, which is inside a mill believed to date from the 1820s, is due to reopen later in the month.
Ian Soulsby-Lee, general manager at the Old Mill, said: "The Old Mill is a beautiful country pub that is much loved by those in the local community, and we can't wait to unveil a fresh new look and feel this June following a six-figure investment.
"Set on the banks of the river Calder, the Old Mill provides customers with a location to relax and unwind with friends and family.
"The pub's refurbishment will further enhance our guests' experiences, and with the introduction of a new breakfast menu, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.
He added: "We look forward to welcoming customers old and new to experience all the pub has to offer following our official reopening."
