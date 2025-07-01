The Old Mill: Historic Brighouse pub reopens following six-figure refurbishment
The Old Mill, a country pub in Brighouse, West Yorkshire, is welcoming customers after undergoing a revamp which includes new furnishings and décor.
The Chef & Brewer pub, which is part of pub company and brewer Greene King, is also expanding its food and drink offering with the introduction of a new breakfast menu, and the pub will now open from 9am each day.
Ian Soulsby-Lee, general manager at the Old Mill, said: "The Old Mill is a wonderful pub set in the market town of Brighouse, which is an area full of history. The pub has undergone a six-figure investment to give the site a new lease of life, ensuring a more modern look and feel whilst also honouring the building’s rich heritage."
“Our team is passionate about delivering first-class experiences to all of our guests, and following the pub’s transformation we are excited to offer an enhanced service.”
