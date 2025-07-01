Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old Mill, a country pub in Brighouse, West Yorkshire, is welcoming customers after undergoing a revamp which includes new furnishings and décor.

The Chef & Brewer pub, which is part of pub company and brewer Greene King, is also expanding its food and drink offering with the introduction of a new breakfast menu, and the pub will now open from 9am each day.

Ian Soulsby-Lee, general manager at the Old Mill, said: "The Old Mill is a wonderful pub set in the market town of Brighouse, which is an area full of history. The pub has undergone a six-figure investment to give the site a new lease of life, ensuring a more modern look and feel whilst also honouring the building’s rich heritage."