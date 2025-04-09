The Owl: Famous Leeds restaurant to close doors at end of month

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement on its website, The Owl, which is based in Mustard Wharf, Leeds confirmed that it was closing and “a new chapter is on its way”.

In a statement, the restaurant, which described itself as “offering relaxing dining in the city centre”, said: “We've loved every minute of the past five years, and now it's time to make space for something new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the end of this month, The Owl will be closing its doors. Mark Owens, who’s been leading our kitchen serving some of the best food in the city is off to an exciting new opportunity—and with that change, chef Liz Cottam has decided it’s time for a fresh new chapter for our beautiful dockside space. We’ll be revealing more about what’s next very soon.”

Library image of Yorkshire chef Liz Cottam ( Photo: Simon Hulme)

The statement added: “From our early days in Kirkgate Market, to delivering dine-at-home boxes during lockdown, to sunny lunches by the water—thank you for being part of the journey. We've loved every minute of the past five years, and now it's time to make space for something new.”

Earlier this year, Liz Cottam, who rose to prominence on MasterChef in 2016, revealed plans to take over operations at The Owl.

She founded the restaurant with chef and business partner Mark Owens in 2019. Originally based in Kirkgate Market, it has moved to its current location at Mustard Wharf.