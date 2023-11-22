Independent PR, digital and creative agency, The PHA Group, has announced the acquisition of a Yorkshire agency.

The firm, which has offices in Leeds, London and Manchester, acquired Leeds-based agency, MCG.

MCG is The PHA Group’s second acquisition, following its purchase of digital agency Red Hot Penny 20 months ago, and will bolster its regional presence across offices in Manchester and Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MCG has operated in Leeds for 22 years and works with clients including Northern Trains, Pink Lady apples, fashion brand Damart and domestic cleaning brands Vileda and Marigold.

The PHA’s group managing directors, Shelley Frosdick and Stuart Skinner.

The company’s founders, Christine Mortimer, Sarah Chadwick and Kate Gray have exited the business and a remaining team of six have become part of PHA’s North division, led by Hannah Craig who joined from Finn in 2021.

The PHA’s group managing directors, Shelley Frosdick and Stuart Skinner, will oversee MCG’s integration.

In a joint statement they said: “We are delighted to bring MCG into the group and strengthen our growing regional presence. We are committed to long-term investment in regional growth, in particular the north of England where we have seen growth, talent and client opportunity in equal measure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been a pleasure dealing with Christine, Sarah and Kate through the acquisition process and we look forward to building further on the strong client base and reputation they have created.”

Ms Mortimer added: “Sarah, Kate and I have been lucky enough to work with some incredible people – both our clients and our teams – over the past 22 years and we are delighted to see MCG become part of such a brilliant, award-winning agency.”

Established in 2005, The PHA Group is an independent PR, digital and creative agency founded by Phil Hall, a former News of the World editor and director of editorial development at Trinity Mirror Group.

The PHA Group includes consumer, corporate and reputation PR specialists working with household brands, international corporations, ambitious start-ups, and individuals with a story to tell.