PR agency The PHA Group moves into Yorkshire with a new Leeds office

Following the launch of the PHA North Manchester hub in August 2021, the Leeds office will open in Spaces on Park Row.

In six months since opening, the Manchester team has more than doubled in size to nine staff, launched an internship programme and signed a roster of clients including Modern Milkman, digital transformation specialists GFT and innovative recipe box brand FeastBox. It hopes to replicate this growth in the Leeds office, which opens with two members of staff.

The PHA Group’s recent acquisition of digital marketing agency Red Hot Penny will also welcome digital PR account director, Indy Deo, to the PHA North team in Leeds. She will be based in the Leeds office and brings over eight years of digital PR experience, having worked with a wide range of clients across various sectors including ao.com, Compare the Market and Superdry.

The PHA Group is moving into Leeds from February 1. Picture: Adobe Stock

Director of regions, Sarah Lawless, said: “We are so pleased to be expanding PHA’s offering to other regions in the North. In the past year, we have expanded from just our head office in London, to several regional offices that allow us to provide clients with specialist sector PR services as well as regional support.

"PHA North’s success over the past 6 months has only further cemented our belief in the Northern economy and the talent that the region has to offer. We believe now is the perfect time to expand into Yorkshire, focusing on the ever-growing hub of talent and businesses thriving in Leeds. We’re pleased to be able to offer existing PHA talent another UK base to work from and are very excited to have Indy onboard in Leeds to help grow our digital capabilities.”

Head of PHA North, Hannah Craig will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the northern offices. She said: “We opened PHA North with the intention to be part of the incredible growth taking place across the northern economy, and it’s clear to see that Leeds (and Yorkshire) are playing a key role in that.