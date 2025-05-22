The Piper: Nightclub in Hull could be turned into church if plans approved

Hull City Council has received an application for the change of use of The Piper nightclub on Newland Avenue from being a nightclub to a place of worship.

The nightclub, which was popular with students as a result of its HU5 location, closed in 2023 after operating since the 1960s, according to submitted planning documents.

This application relates to a separate planning application that was recently approved by the council. Earlier this month the green light was given to preproposals for 99 Alexandra Road to go from a place of worship to a snooker club. That application saw the site of the Potter’s House Church being granted permission to become the Monica Snooker Club, seemingly leaving the Potter’s House Church without a base.

The application that has now been launched to the council would see the Potter’s House Church moving into the former nightclub which is just a stone’s throw from their current base on Alexandra Road. Planning documents submitted to the council state that the church’s “congregation has grown steadily over time” leading to the need of a larger site.

The church’s main service would be in Sunday mornings at 10am, which would be attended by around two hundred worshipers, whilst another service would also take place on Wednesday evenings at 7:30pm, however this would likely attract fewer people than the Sunday service.

Most of the changes to the site would be internal with alterations needed for the site to become suitable for a place of worship. This would include the removal of the bar and booth seating in the former nightclub. The external changes would largely consist of changing the signage and slight decorations.

The site currently has no parking provision however, the application explains that following a survey of their congregation the church found that the vast majority of people lived in a walking distance to the site.

The application also includes measures to aid biodiversity by introducing bird boxes and bee hotels around the building.