'The psychological toll has been profound': SSB law victims call for compensation

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In mid October, the Legal Services Board (LSB), said it would take action after a review found that the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) had failed to protect consumers affected by the collapse of the Sheffield-based law firm SSB. When it entered administration in January 2024, SSB’s debts exceeded £200m. These had mostly arisen from litigation funding loans which SSB took out to fund high-volume claims, often relating to alleged defects in the installation of cavity wall insulation. Many of SSB’s former clients were later pursued for substantial legal costs, despite the “no-win no-fee” assurances they had been given. SSB’s poor conduct in handling their cases led to severe financial and personal hardships, and many are still dealing with the uncertainty and consequences of the firm’s failings, the LSB said.

In an open letter to Paul Philip, Chief Executive of the Solicitors Regulation Authority, the SSB Victims Support Group, says: “These findings establish that the SRA’s failings were not procedural oversights but systemic in nature. They reflect a regulatory culture that is reactive, fragmented, and overly influenced by financial or reputational considerations, rather than grounded in the statutory duty to uphold justice and safeguard the public. Thousands of former SSB clients continue to endure the consequences of both the firm’s misconduct and the SRA’s regulatory failings. The collapse of SSB.. has left many individuals without representation, facing legal cost orders, or trapped in unresolved claims.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For many, the damage extends far beyond financial loss. Families have faced court enforcement action, default judgments, and debt-recovery efforts arising from claims that should never have been pursued or were negligently managed. Victims have been left to manage spiralling liabilities, credit damage, and prolonged uncertainty - consequences that exist solely because the regulatory system failed to protect them when it had the power and evidence to do so.”

Library image of protesters affected by the SSB law and cavity wall insulation scandals protesting outside Parliament. (Photo supplied by Laura Longworth)

"The emotional and psychological toll has been profound. Members of our group report severe stress, anxiety, depression, and deteriorating health brought about by years of uncertainty and fear.”

Many believed that “no-win, no-fee” protection guaranteed their safety, only to discover that the very mechanisms designed to protect consumers offered no real recourse when things went wrong, the letter states.

"The SRA’s failure to intervene, and later its decision to permit a wholesale file transfer instead of establishing protective oversight, compounded the harm. Vulnerable consumers were effectively passed from one collapsing firm to another, each time losing visibility of their case, legal rights, and ability to seek redress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The continuing distress of these victims stands as living evidence that the SRA’s apology cannot close this matter. Until victims are acknowledged, supported, and compensated, and until the regulator acts decisively to reform its approach, the harm remains both ongoing and unremedied.”

The SSB Victims Support Group is calling upon the SRA to demonstrate “genuine accountability” through immediate, transparent, and restorative action. The group is demanding that the SRA establishes, in collaboration with the LSB and the Ministry of Justice, an independent compensation and redress scheme for affected SSB clients. It is also calling for a sector-wide review of the SRA’s regulatory handling of mass-claim and consumer litigation firms and a commitment to independent oversight of the implementation of the recommendations from the independent report into the collapse of SSB, with progress reports made publicly available to Parliament and consumers.