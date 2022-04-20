The search is on for a development partner for huge York Central scheme

They have appointed JLL to lead the search for a development partner for York Central.

The ambitious project will create up to 2,500 new homes and more than 800,000 sq ft of commercial space as part of a new commercial and residential quarter for the city.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first phase of the project is expected to deliver up to 650,000 sq ft of commercial space and 700 residential units.

JLL has been appointed to lead the search for a development partner for York Central.

The site is located adjacent to York Station and is predominantly owned by Network Rail and Homes England.

Henry Burton, director of development at JLL, said: “York Central is one of a select number of projects across the UK which can be deemed to be truly transformational regeneration at scale. In the coming decade, it will bring sustainable growth to York’s £765m economy as the city continues to welcome more than eight million visitors a year.

Critically though, it will also bring much-needed new homes across a diverse mix of tenures, with a clear focus on developing inclusive new neighbourhoods and communities to support the growth of the city and the wider region.”

Peter Freeman, chairman of Homes England, said, “Urban regeneration schemes like York Central have a huge part to play in delivering the government’s Levelling Up agenda by replacing underused brownfield sites with an inviting range of mixed-use buildings and well landscaped public open space.

“Partnerships between the public and private sector will be crucial to success. We want to hear from developers that share our ambitions to create thriving new quarters.”

He added: “York Central is at an advanced stage with planning and land assembly in place and the major infrastructure contract placed. It is a tremendous opportunity to bring forward a long-awaited project.”