The Shed Bar: Leeds ‘rock n roll’ venue to close after 16 years due to loss of footfall
The Shed Bar, in Leeds, has announced it will close its doors immediately, after 16 years in business.
In a social media post the owners, Matthew Jones and Richard Hawley, explained the “rock n roll” venue was closing due to “downturn of foot fall in the area”.
This led them to make the “tough decision” to not renew their lease.
They wrote: “After 16 wonderful years, we are sadly announcing the immediate closure of The Shed Bar.
“We want to thank everyone that has supported us through these years; from the fabulous managers and bar staff to our friends, families and everyone that stepped foot into the bar as our much loved customers. We appreciate all of you so very deeply.
“Our lease has expired and, due to conditions that were not appealing and the downturn of foot fall in the area, we have made the tough decision not to renew.
“Although the closure is tinged with some sadness, we want to view these 16 years as a celebration of something special, a place that holds so many beautiful memories for us.”
The Shed Bar opened its doors in December 2008.
The whole concept is the brainchild of best friends from their schooldays, Matthew and Richard, taking their previous bar experiences to Leeds City Centre for the first time.
The social media post announcing the immediate closure gained hundreds of likes, comments and shares, with many former patrons expressing their sadness over the closure.
