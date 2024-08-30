A historic Holmfirth pub has reopened after a five-week closure and a £275,000 revamp.

The Shoulder of Mutton, on Dunford Road, in Holmfirth, has undergone a major refurbishment turning it from a “rundown” local into a new traditional pub, set to open on Friday (Aug 29).

The refurbishment project has been carried out by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and The Shoulder of Mutton’s new operators Yorkshire pub company TL Inns, who have 15 pubs across the region.



With records of landlords dating back to 1803, the pub is believed to be one of the oldest in Holmfirth - with some claiming it is even haunted.

Work on the exterior has included, cleaning the Yorkshire stone, repainting and adding new signage, planters and barrel tables at the front.



A tarmac space at the rear has been transformed into a 64-seater alfresco area complete with festoon lighting and a covered pergoda with heaters for year-round use.

Inside The Shoulder of Mutton the design incorporates traditional features like the old bar, restored fireplace and wingback chairs alongside quirky artwork and unusual ornaments.

The pub boasts “great quality beer” and a “try before you buy” policy, as well as tapas-style British pub classics for snacking and sharing, such as mini fish and chips, burgers and loaded waffle fries.

Sean Womack will be running the recently revamped pub.

Sean Womack from Doncaster, who is taking the helm as the new licensee, said: “The Shoulder of Mutton has stood proud in Holmfirth for more than 200 years, and it’s been sad to see it lose its way in recent times. It looks fantastic now, thanks to the investment.