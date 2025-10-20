'The situation is highly embarrassing': B&M cuts profit targets again after £7m accounting error

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The discount retail firm’s finance chief also said he plans to step down from the business in a surprise update on Monday.

It came after the London-listed firm said £7m of overseas freight costs were “not correctly recognised in cost of goods sold” in its results update two weeks earlier.

B&M said this was linked to an operating system update earlier this year.

B&M has cut its profit guidance for the second time in a month, after it failed to properly account for an extra £7m in costs. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

It told investors that the underlying issue has been resolved, but that it will have a financial impact on its results this year.

Adjusted earnings for the half year to September are set to have been around £191m, reducing its previous estimate of £198m.

B&M said group adjusted earnings are now set to be between £470m and £520m for the financial year, having previously guided to between £510m and £560m.

Bosses at the retail firm said they intend to launch a comprehensive “third-party review” into the incident.

It added that it still expects like-for-like sales growth to be “between low-single-digit negative and low-single-digit positive levels” over the second half of the year.

The update comes only two weeks after B&M blamed soaring costs and a slump in sales as it warned over profits.

It had reported a worse-than-expected 1.1 per cent drop in UK like-for-like sales in the second quarter of the year.

Meanwhile, the firm also said it was impacted by a £30m jump in wage costs and a £14m hit in packaging taxes over the latest half-year.

It therefore launched a series of turnaround measures in an effort to help improve its performance, including cutting prices of some of its key value items.

On Monday, B&M also confirmed that chief financial officer Mike Schmidt has said he will step down from the role.

It has launched a search for his replacement, with Mr Schmidt staying on until the new finance boss is appointed.

Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell, commented: “The situation is highly embarrassing for the board and even worse for shareholders.

“The fact a £7m cost issue has led to a £40m downgrade to earnings guidance would suggest B&M’s margins are skinnier than some might have thought.

“B&M recently announced a strategy reset and a series of initiatives to get back on top after a rocky period. These initiatives read like a beginner’s guide to retailing, begging the question why they weren’t implemented in the first place.

"Now we’ve had financial mistakes on top, so it’s only natural to wonder if the business has well and truly gone off the boil.