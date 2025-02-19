The Skills Network hosts head office visit with local stakeholders

Caption: (L-R) Mark Dawe, Heidi Green, Adrian O’Neill, Peter McCann.Caption: (L-R) Mark Dawe, Heidi Green, Adrian O’Neill, Peter McCann.
The Skills Network, one of the UK’s largest online education providers, welcomed Heidi Green, Senior Business Advisor at North Yorkshire Council, and Adrian O’Neill, Skills Specialist at the York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub, to its Selby-based head office to discuss the pivotal role of skills development in the region.

During the visit, Heidi and Adrian met with The Skills Network Chief Executive Officer, Mark Dawe, and Chairperson for Quality and Safeguarding, Peter McCann, to discuss ways of supporting the York and North Yorkshire’s skills agenda.

