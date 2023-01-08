A small York-based engineering firm is leading the way on training for all ages and abilities after becoming the first UK rail SME to achieve accreditation for a Professional Development Scheme.

AGH Engineering Ltd has achieved accreditation for its Professional Development Training Programme with the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET).

The firm has developed a training program which is able to take people from being an apprentice up to becoming a chartered engineer.

Managing director of AGH Engineering Andrew Hughes noted how he wanted to design a training program fit for people at any stage of their careers.

Left to right: Joe Sturdy (design technician), Zak Kent (design engineer), Zak Hindmarch (design engineer), Andrew Windass (senior engineer and scheme mentor), Andrew Hughes (managing director and scheme director), Bradley Smith (design engineer), Jamie Matthews (design technician). Picture by Jordan Benjamin-Sutton.

“We've got a lot of junior staff, but we've also got people who are further on in their careers,” he said.

“I started my career as a graduate in 1999 working for Railtrack, and that training programme gave me a really good foundation.

“And now I've got my own company, I wanted to make sure my staff have also got a very good start in their careers, to make sure they have the best opportunity for learning and career development.

“So we first developed the apprenticeship training scheme and got that accredited, but it's not just about getting an apprenticeship or a degree, it's about providing those building blocks to go all the way to chartership.”

AGH Engineering survey, design and consult on electrical and mechanical components of railway engineering.

The firm has worked on projects such as the signalling power designs for Crossrail in central London, along with also being involved in HS2 enabling works, and the Transpennine Route upgrade.

The team is also working on the Victoria remodelling scheme in London, and helps Network Rail with initial survey and consultation.

The firm is also a partner of the IET, and pays for a subscription to the institution for each of its staff.

Out of the 18 staff working at for AGH, 14 are involved in training.

It is the first UK Rail SME to achieve accreditation for both Approved Apprenticeship Scheme and Accredited Professional Development Training Programme, with only Network Rail and Siemens also holding this status.

Mr Hughes, who is also scheme director at AGH, noted the firm’s circular approach to training, where those who have achieved chartership will guide those starting out.

“The learning is all 360,” he said, “so you start off, you get your accreditation, then you help others.”

Due to its success, AGH has now began helping Network Rail to develop its apprenticeship scheme.

AGH has also invited people from the Institution of Railway Signal Engineers to attend its seminars.

Mr Hughes noted how he hoped the collaboration between firms like AGH and Network Rail could become an industry norm, and that others would soon follow.

“I think it's vital that that happens,” he said, “We know we have a skills gap, but we also have a lot of people retiring in the industry, rail is going to be hard hit over the next few years.”

“And just like I've set up the Professional Development Scheme to help internally, you’ve got to make sure that if you can, you help others in the industry, because otherwise we’re all standing alone.”

A report from City & Guilds and the National Skills Academy for Rail estimates that within the rail industry, between 7,000 and 12,000 additional workers are needed each year for the next five to ten years.

After being accredited by the IET, AGH has now been invited to speak at the institution’s annual conference, to discuss how it is helping the wider industry.