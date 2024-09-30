The STADA EXPO European tour lands in Huddersfield

Huddersfield-based pharmaceutical giant, STADA Thornton & Ross has brought the fascinating STADA EXPO to Huddersfield University on its European tour, as part of a week of events showcasing the leading role the town is now playing in the future of healthcare and wellbeing in the UK.

The local employer behind some of the biggest names in medicine and cleaning cupboards in the UK, is being joined at the University by the Huddersfield Health Innovation Partnership and Huddersfield Unlimited for a series of discussions, open days and business forums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using interactive multimedia, the STADA EXPO showcases the company’s heritage and sustainability, giving people the chance to peek inside its production site which manufactures household names such as Zoflora and Savlon®.

The STADA EXPO is hosted outside the Barbara Hepworth building at the University of Huddersfield. The University is home to the new National Health Innovation Campus based on Southgate, being developed to improve health outcomes and lead innovation in healthcare for the North of England, the UK and internationally. Its first building opened to students this week, with its second building due to complete at the end of 2025.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

L-R Paul Burden, Dr Nicola Gray

On Monday 23rd September, in partnership with the Huddersfield Health Innovation Partnership, STADA Thornton & Ross hosted a live panel discussion event featuring: Paul Burden, vice president of Rx at STADA Thornton & Ross, and vice-chair of the British Generic Manufacturers Association; Prof Liz Towns-Andrews, regional business lead for the University of Huddersfield’s National Health Innovation Campus; Dr Nicola Gray, reader in Medicines and Health at the University of Huddersfield and co-chair of the UNESCO chair Global Health and Education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The panel discussed the current health landscape, both nationally and locally, as well as exploring how deprivation is impacting health in Huddersfield, Kirklees’ designation as a UNESCO Learning city and the results from the STADA Health Report 2024, now in its 10th year, that surveys more than 46,000 respondents from 32 countries, 2,000 of whom are in the UK.

Paul Burden said, "The challenges to improving health outcomes in Yorkshire and the UK are complex, that's clear from our panel discussion. We see fresh political impetus to transform and improve health at the national and regional level, and when this is added to the passion and commitment of HCPs and NHS staff, that is so evident - there are grounds to be cautiously optimistic about the future of health. STADA Thornton & Ross is determined to be part of the transformation we all want to see to improve health."

The STADA EXPO’s time in the UK kicked off on Saturday with an exclusive friends and family day where UK employees could enjoy a fun day of learning and educating future generations, as well as being the first to view the interactive STADA EXPO exhibits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad