The STADA EXPO European tour lands in Huddersfield
The local employer behind some of the biggest names in medicine and cleaning cupboards in the UK, is being joined at the University by the Huddersfield Health Innovation Partnership and Huddersfield Unlimited for a series of discussions, open days and business forums.
Using interactive multimedia, the STADA EXPO showcases the company’s heritage and sustainability, giving people the chance to peek inside its production site which manufactures household names such as Zoflora and Savlon®.
The STADA EXPO is hosted outside the Barbara Hepworth building at the University of Huddersfield. The University is home to the new National Health Innovation Campus based on Southgate, being developed to improve health outcomes and lead innovation in healthcare for the North of England, the UK and internationally. Its first building opened to students this week, with its second building due to complete at the end of 2025.
On Monday 23rd September, in partnership with the Huddersfield Health Innovation Partnership, STADA Thornton & Ross hosted a live panel discussion event featuring: Paul Burden, vice president of Rx at STADA Thornton & Ross, and vice-chair of the British Generic Manufacturers Association; Prof Liz Towns-Andrews, regional business lead for the University of Huddersfield’s National Health Innovation Campus; Dr Nicola Gray, reader in Medicines and Health at the University of Huddersfield and co-chair of the UNESCO chair Global Health and Education.
The panel discussed the current health landscape, both nationally and locally, as well as exploring how deprivation is impacting health in Huddersfield, Kirklees’ designation as a UNESCO Learning city and the results from the STADA Health Report 2024, now in its 10th year, that surveys more than 46,000 respondents from 32 countries, 2,000 of whom are in the UK.
Paul Burden said, "The challenges to improving health outcomes in Yorkshire and the UK are complex, that's clear from our panel discussion. We see fresh political impetus to transform and improve health at the national and regional level, and when this is added to the passion and commitment of HCPs and NHS staff, that is so evident - there are grounds to be cautiously optimistic about the future of health. STADA Thornton & Ross is determined to be part of the transformation we all want to see to improve health."
The STADA EXPO’s time in the UK kicked off on Saturday with an exclusive friends and family day where UK employees could enjoy a fun day of learning and educating future generations, as well as being the first to view the interactive STADA EXPO exhibits.
The Huddersfield Health Innovation Partnership is an ecosystem of public, private and third sector organisations designed to drive health innovation across West Yorkshire, offering business support initiatives, as well as access to the NHS and academia for collaboration. This project is part-funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
