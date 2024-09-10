The Store House: New Leeds city centre student accommodation celebrates significant milestone

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following its unanimous approval by Leeds City Council’s planning committee, the new Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) and prime retail scheme takes the place of the former House of Fraser store and will make a significant contribution to the thriving retail and entertainment district of Briggate.

The project has been designed in collaboration between developers Manner, architects Corstorphine & Wright, interior designers Project Studio, and contractor partners Erith and HG Construction.

Richard James, MD at Manner, said: “Manner is incredibly proud to have reached this key milestone in our construction programme. Centred around the lifestyle of today’s modern student, whilst also bringing significant benefits to the wider community, The Store House will deliver positive long-term impact to the future of Leeds city centre. We look forward to welcoming residents soon and providing them with a first-class living experience during their studies in this fantastic city.”

City centre regeneration specialist Manner has recently marked a key milestone, having officially ‘topped out’ its first development in the heart of Leeds city centre, The Store House.

The ceremony was attended by key city stakeholders representing the likes of Leeds City Council, Leeds BID and Leeds Civic Trust, as well as project team members and associated partners.

Attendees were welcomed on-site and given an opportunity to hear from James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, and Ian Williams-Slaven, head of development at Manner, before embarking on a private tour of the development.