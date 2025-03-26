The Straddle: Historic building at Sheffield’s Victoria Quays to be converted into new apartments
Planning officers have decided to accept a planning proposal to convert the building – a historic canalside Grade II-listed landmark and former grain warehouse originally built around 1895 – into 27 new homes.
The empty building was last used for office space but due to the changes since the Covid pandemic, it has been difficult to find new tenants, a planning report explained.
As reported before by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the applicant said: “In order to bring these buildings back in use, and provide much-needed housing, we are proposing to change The Straddle into a residential building, with 27 apartments and associated facilities.
“This conversion will be achieved through completely removable studwalling, allowing the building to have flexibility in the future.
“The apartments are proposed to range from one-bed studios to three-bed family apartments.”
The plan also includes one bicycle storage facility per apartment and eight parking spaces (including one electric vehicle charging point).”
As the planning permission is now granted, works can start on the “The Straddle” to provide 27 new homes.
