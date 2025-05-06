The Sustainability Community chooses Open Communications as PR partner

The Sustainability Community (TSC), the organisation building a global sustainability network through a year-round national events programme, has appointed Open Communications as preferred PR partner.

In addition to providing PR support through a retained press office function, the agency will also manage the comms programme for Yorkshire Sustainability Festival and flagship conference, ReGeneration Earth.

Taking place from 9-20 June at New Dock and The Royal Armouries in Leeds, for the first time, ReGeneration Earth (18-19 June) will attract a national audience. Open Comms will deliver media relations in the run up to and during the event, liaising with national, regional, trade and vertical press.

In addition, it will produce owned content to be shared on the website and across social channels, building profile and credibility of the team, the events it delivers and the speakers and exhibitors it attracts.

Lindsey Davies and Kate Hutchinson

Founder and CEO of The Sustainability Community, Kate Hutchinson, comments: “I’ve worked with Open Comms before and was always very impressed with the approach that they take and their drive to deliver results.

“I need an agency that can get on with things and bring ideas and recommendations to the table, working as an extension of our team. There’s no doubt that Open Comms will do this, and I am really looking forward to developing our relationship as we deliver our exciting programme of events.”

Director of Open Comms, Lindsey Davies, comments: “We are very pleased to be working with Kate and the team at The Sustainability Community. Already we have set the foundations with a strong plan and approach that will deliver results.

“What’s particularly exciting about this brief is having the opportunity to attend the events and to experience them first-hand. It’s this additional insight that we can use to add even more value, creating content across channel that extends audience reach.”

Open Comms the straight-talking PR agency based at Tileyard in Wakefield. Launched in 2018, the agency provides PR, content marketing and multimedia services for clients including Martin Walsh Architectural (MWA), Glaziers Hall, FDM Document Solutions, Walker & Sutcliffe, IACS, Hydrogen Safe, Prosura, CorrBoard and Calbee.

For more information about Open Comms and the campaigns that it has delivered for clients throughout the UK, please visit: www.opencomms.co.uk and for regular updates please follow @Open Communications UK on LinkedIn.