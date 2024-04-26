The Tetley: New bar and restaurant opens in iconic venue as Kirkstall Brewery takes over lease

The building, which was built in the 1930s, sits in the heart of the Leeds Aire Park Scheme, a multi-million pound project which will see hundreds of new homes built on the south side of the city, centred around a two-hectare city park.

In collaboration with Vastint UK, the developer behind Aire Park, the Tetley building reopened to the public from Friday 26 April, under the management of Kirkstall Brewery.

Whilst plans to refurbish the building are progressed, Kirkstall will take over the lease of the former headquarters of Tetley Brewery as custodians of the landmark. The opening has seen the entire ground floor of the building re-open, which will remain in use during the interim period until restoration works can begin on the building.

Kirkstall Brewery has now opened its new bar and restaurant at the iconic Tetley building in Leeds.

Steve Holt, Kirkstall Brewery’s owner and founder, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to work with Vastint UK to create a venue that celebrates Leeds’ brewing heritage, in a building which is a landmark of beer culture.

“It was always our ambition with this project to create a venue that offered fantastic food and celebrated the best of local brewing. We’re thrilled to have not only Kirkstall, Leeds Brewery and North beers available but also beers from other Leeds based breweries including Northern Monk and Anthology and of course, Tetley’s Bitter.”

Kirkstall Brewery said its aim is to create a “contemporary, fresh and friendly venue and events space, which celebrates the rich history of beer making in Leeds and Yorkshire”.

The venue features a new bar and restaurant menu, with classic pub food and traditional roast dinners every Sunday.

The relaunch of The Tetley follows the opening of the first of Aire Park’s public realm, Tetley Green and Theatre Gardens, and marks the initial phase of the eight-acre public park. On completion, The Tetley will stand as the focal point of Aire Park.

Originally built in an Art Deco style in 1931, Developer Vastint UK has already revealed plans to invest heavily in The Tetley’s redevelopment and refurbishment, including retaining original features such as its war memorial and the former Tetley Boardroom.

In the 1980s, Tetley’s Brewery became the largest producer of cask ale in the world, and the site has remained an icon of Leeds beer history, even after its closure in 2011.

The building previously operated as a contemporary art gallery from 2013 until 2023, when its lease ended

Simon Schofield, head of development north at Vastint UK, the developer behind Aire Park and owners of The Tetley building, said: “Having outlined our proposals to safeguard this iconic building and submitted our plans to the council, it was always our aim to keep the building open until restoration work got underway. We’re thrilled to be able to do this in collaboration with Kirkstall Brewery.