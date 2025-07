The UK Careers Fair, recognised for connecting employers with top talent across the country, will be in Bradford on September 17th!

On September 17th, the multi award winning UK Careers Fair will be in Bradford between 10am - 2pm. This much anticipated Bradford Careers Fair is aimed at job seekers from all backgrounds and industries, as well as those contemplating a career change. The venue is the University of Bradford Stadium and is totally free to enter!

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The multi award winning UK Careers Fair is the UK’s number 1 platform for face to face recruitment. In over 80 locations, it is a place where anyone who is looking for a job or thinking about a change of career, can attend totally free of charge, in order to connect and network with companies who are recruiting staff.

This is your chance to talk with an abundance of employers in person and to discover new opportunities in various industries, represented by numerous sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With hundreds of job vacancies being showcased by both national and local employers, it promises to be a highly productive and successful day for both recruiters and potential candidates. Therefore, it is advisable to arrive as early as you can, so as to maximise your potential and to have sufficient time to connect with as many companies as possible.

Network with major employers!

The events are open to anyone and everyone aged 18 and over who are seeking a new job or change of career.