The UK's first fully-accessible showroom opens in Wetherby

Innova Care Concepts proudly opened its brand-new accessible showroom in Wetherby on 31 January 2025, marking a significant step forward in inclusive home design.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grand opening was attended by a variety of families and professionals from the healthcare and architectural sectors who recognise the growing demand for well-designed, accessible environments.

The event was officially inaugurated by MP Sir Alec Shelbrooke, who cut the ribbon and spoke about the importance of creating spaces that cater to individuals with mobility needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Alec Shelbrooke stated “ It’s absolutely incredible that this showroom is the first of its kind in the entire country to bring all these aspects together in terms of kitchens, bedrooms and en-suite bathrooms. Everybody when kitting out their house wants to go and see the product, and this showroom offers that equality. It’s brilliant and I’m sure it’s going to be a great success”

The fully-accessible kitchen at the Innova Care Concepts Showroom

At the heart of the showroom is the Freedom by Symphony kitchen range, a state-of-the-art accessible kitchen that allows people of all abilities to cook and prepare meals safely and comfortably. In addition to the kitchen, the showroom also features a fully accessible bathroom and bedroom, complete with innovative hoisting units designed to improve independence and ease of care.

The showroom is open to the public and free to visit, offering a hands-on experience for those looking to design an accessible kitchen, bathroom, or bedroom. Whether you are a professional designing for a client or for a large-scale multi-user project, or an individual exploring options for your own home, this space provides valuable insight into what is possible in modern accessibility solutions.

Bob Oliver, Sales & Marketing director at Innova Care Concepts added “ Our new accessible showroom is a game-changer for anyone looking to create inclusive spaces without compromising on style. We’ve brought together a range of innovative products that not only enhance accessibility but also demonstrate just how beautifully non-clinical these solutions can be. From stylish adjustable kitchens to discreet ceiling hoists and luxurious hydrotherapy options, this showroom is all about showing what’s possible in modern, inclusive design”