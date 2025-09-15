The Voice: Semi-final and final of hit ITV show to be filmed in Yorkshire - here's how to get tickets

The semi-final and final of hit ITV show The Voice will be filmed in Yorkshire in front of an audience of hundreds, it has been announced,

Production Park near Wakefield will be the venue for the recordings, following on from the site hosting several other major TV and film projects including Netflix’s smash hit crime drama Adolescence starring Stephen Graham and Ashley Walters.

A set will be built at Production Park for The Voice, which will be filmed in front of audiences of around 500 people later this year. The show’s star judges include Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am and McFly’s Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones while Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland is also joining the panel this year.

The show is hosted by Emma Willis and sees talented contestants battle to win a life-changing record contract with music giants Universal Music Group, £50,000 in cash and a dream holiday to Universal Studios Resort in Florida.

This will be the first time that The Voice UK’s iconic red chairs and celebrity coaches have come to Yorkshire. The show is normally filmed at MediaCity in Salford.

Lee Brooks, co-founder and CEO of Production Park, said: “We’re delighted that The Voice UK has chosen Production Park as the home for its dramatic final stages. As one of the nation’s most beloved shows we couldn’t be prouder of its arrival here in Yorkshire.

“This year also marks our 20th anniversary of welcoming world-class artists to rehearse arena-sized productions in our facilities. Building on our live music expertise, we’ve expanded into high-end television production, and we can’t wait to roll out the red carpet for The Voice UK’s crew, coaches and live audiences.”

Diego Rincón, creative director at Lifted Entertainment (ITV Studios), said: “We are so pleased to be bringing The Voice UK to Production Park for the very first time and to engage with our viewers and fans in Yorkshire.

"We’re sure the studios will be a fantastic home for the climactic episodes of the new series and we know that the Yorkshire audience will bring masses of energy and lots of volume to the semi-final plus final.”

A ticket ballot has opened for the semi-final and applications can be made on the SRO Audiences website.

Production Park is a state-of-the-art studio complex situated near the M1 in West Yorkshire.

Previous clients include Coldplay, Pink, Beyoncé and Cirque Du Soleil who have all used Production Park to rehearse arena and stadium shows ahead of global tours. TV clients include Netflix, the BBC and ITV.